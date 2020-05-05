Letter: 56 Deaths in Pima County

The AZDHS.GOV website shows that Pima county has 856 cases of COVID19 with 56 deaths. It also shows Maricopa county with 2,491 cases and 70 deaths. Why isn't anyone asking about this disparity. Why is Pima Counties death rate so much higher than Maricopa, is our medical treatment that much worse? Should we all head to a Maricopa county hospital if we get sick? The numbers appear to show that. Why isn't our local media looking into this disparity?
John Calloway
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!