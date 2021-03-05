 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 5G poles
View Comments

Letter: 5G poles

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 21 article "New 5G poles don't belong in front of Tucsonans' homes."

Thank you Tim Steller for bringing to everyone's attention the issue of Verizon and their 5G poles. Verizon has proposed to plant one in my front yard; we only know this because of a curious neighbor's questions. We have not received any notification from Verizon, the city, county or state. I know that the plan is to put it on the street corner where there is a street sign, in the right-a-way. There are already lots of poles in the neighborhood; our house was built in 1947 before communities could have buried utilities. I agree with Steve Kozachik that these utilities should work out a better solution than just another shiny 30 foot pole and accompanying electrical box. We use Verizon but their customer service seems to be lacking; they will do what they want regardless of their communities' desires.

Janet Chumbley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News