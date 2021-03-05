Letter: 5G poles

Re: the Feb. 21 article "New 5G poles don't belong in front of Tucsonans' homes."
Thank you Tim Steller for bringing to everyone's attention the issue of Verizon and their 5G poles. Verizon has proposed to plant one in my front yard; we only know this because of a curious neighbor's questions. We have not received any notification from Verizon, the city, county or state. I know that the plan is to put it on the street corner where there is a street sign, in the right-a-way. There are already lots of poles in the neighborhood; our house was built in 1947 before communities could have buried utilities. I agree with Steve Kozachik that these utilities should work out a better solution than just another shiny 30 foot pole and accompanying electrical box. We use Verizon but their customer service seems to be lacking; they will do what they want regardless of their communities' desires.
Janet Chumbley
Midtown
