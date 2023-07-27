Fifth/Sixth Street is predominantly residential between County Club and Wilmot. There are two elementary schools and one high school with major crossings along the route. Following an accident between a city bus and a child at the Peter Howell crossing In the late 1970’s where my children were attending school, with the help of City Councilman Tom Volgy I lobbied for the installation of crossing signals at both Peter Howell and Sewell Elementary schools and for a reduction in speed limit from 40 to 35 mph. Both were approved by City Council.
Later City Councilwoman Molly McKasson worked to reduce the speed limit further to 30 mph.
Rather than widening the road, increasing traffic, and encouraging drivers to drive even faster over the soeed limi than they do now, I would recommend instead a reduction to one lane in each direction, a center turn lane and bike lanes to reduce the danger to pedestrians and cyclists.
Jennifer Aviles
Southeast side
