Fifth/Sixth Street is predominantly residential between County Club and Wilmot. There are two elementary schools and one high school with major crossings along the route. Following an accident between a city bus and a child at the Peter Howell crossing In the late 1970’s where my children were attending school, with the help of City Councilman Tom Volgy I lobbied for the installation of crossing signals at both Peter Howell and Sewell Elementary schools and for a reduction in speed limit from 40 to 35 mph. Both were approved by City Council.