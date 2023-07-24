This morning I noticed that one of our city’s buses going west on 6th Street took up almost the entire outside traffic lane creating a pretty tight squeeze in the inside lane for passing vehicles also heading west.

The City of Tucson should consider widening 5th Street and 6th Street between Campbell Avenue and Wilmot Road to include two east-bound traffic lanes, two west-bound traffic lanes, a center left turn lane and 6’ east- and west-bound bicycle lanes.

Also, I don’t believe that the stripes separating traffic lanes are in and of themselves “traffic lanes” to be used by bicycles and motorcycles. I had a motorcycle, traveling at a high rate of speed, pass between my vehicle and an adjacent vehicle stopped at the traffic light at Campbell Avenue scarring the bejeebers out of me and ignoring the required 3’ separation between it and other vehicles.