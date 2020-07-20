Letter: 8 can't wait

I've seen it mentioned in columns and news stories that the City of Tucson and TPD embrace the objectives outlined in Campaign Zero's "8 can't wait". While all of this is well and good, what went unmentioned by the local media is that 8 can't wait also calls for the review of police union contracts. Our mayor and council just approved the TPOA contract with no modifications. They talk a good game of supporting underrepresented groups, but when push comes to shove, they side with the police union over the people. Judge your politicians by what they do, not what they say.
Jeff Grubbs
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
