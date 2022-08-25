Letter: 80% solution for conservative voters

I implore my fellow conservatives to vote for our Republican slate in November even though your candidate might have lost in the primary. One can agree that all the candidates were at least 80% or more in agreement on all the vital issues. Eighty percent is pretty good.

It’s better than the 10% or less you’ll get from Katie Hobbs or Mark Kelly. Voting for them or not voting will get you the incompetent Biden administration on a state level. I voted for Governor Ducey and Senator McCain whom I thought were self-serving and absolute nitwits but I agreed with them on about 80% of the issues. Can’t always get what you want.

Statewide there are a majority of people who value their God given freedom and resist government overreach. Hobbs and Kelly will take all you value dearly in the name of equity and their flawed ideas of democracy. We’ll be another California.

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley