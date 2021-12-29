Letter: 90 year old Wildcat and Wife of 89 receive over 200 letters and cards for their birthday

Francisco Eddie Moraga, a 90 year old Wildcat who played baseball in the 1950's under Frank Sancet, and his wife Maria M Moraga received nearly 200 letters and cards for their birthdays. Their daughter, Annette, who lives in San Juan Capistrano, California, posted a request to her neighbors on the Nextdoor app and in a matter of a few weeks, to their surprise, they received boat loads of beautiful cards and letters. They even received hand-delivered mugs from Sig Tau, a UA fraternity. "My mom and dad have carefully opened all the letters and my mom is beginning to respond to many of the well wishers.
It is so heartwarming to hear there are so many caring people out there that have taken the time to write to them. My family is so blessed to have both our parents". Both Eddie and Mary are well, despite their "aches and pains".
Annette Moraga Drake
Northwest side
