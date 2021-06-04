 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A $1.35/hour windfall is preventing people from filling jobs?
View Comments

Letter: A $1.35/hour windfall is preventing people from filling jobs?

  • Comments

Re: the may 30 article "With state and local freebies like this, why work?."

John Newport in his column of May 30, 2021, claimed that he believes, like Gov. Ducey, that many Arizona workers are not returning to work because with state and federal benefits they are making, on average, about $13.50 per hour vs. the state minimum wage of $12.15.

Gee, let's see. That works out to about $54 a week. What an incredible windfall! Heck, I don't know what on earth those unemployed slackers could be spending that bonanza on. Rent to avoid eviction? Food for their children? A trip to the dentist?

Mr. Newport and Gov. Ducey must lose sleep evey night on their MyPillows knowing we are living through a ghastly situation whereby the unemployed in this state are being 'overpaid' by the outrageous sum of $1.35/hour rather than returning to low-paying, no benefit, fewer-than-40-hours a week jobs. Shocking!

Peter Bakke

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Voting Machines

I think it is only fair that the bill for replacing the voting machines in Maricopa County be equally divided among all the Arizona Republican…

Local-issues

Letter: Maricopa Audit

I had the great good fortune to work for the National Park Service from Alaska to Florida, California to Pennsylvania. I made friends with loc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News