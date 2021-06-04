Letter: A $1.35/hour windfall is preventing people from filling jobs?

Re: the may 30 article "With state and local freebies like this, why work?."
John Newport in his column of May 30, 2021, claimed that he believes, like Gov. Ducey, that many Arizona workers are not returning to work because with state and federal benefits they are making, on average, about $13.50 per hour vs. the state minimum wage of $12.15.
Gee, let's see. That works out to about $54 a week. What an incredible windfall! Heck, I don't know what on earth those unemployed slackers could be spending that bonanza on. Rent to avoid eviction? Food for their children? A trip to the dentist?
Mr. Newport and Gov. Ducey must lose sleep evey night on their MyPillows knowing we are living through a ghastly situation whereby the unemployed in this state are being 'overpaid' by the outrageous sum of $1.35/hour rather than returning to low-paying, no benefit, fewer-than-40-hours a week jobs. Shocking!
Peter Bakke
SaddleBrooke
