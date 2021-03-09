Letter: A 100% tax payback is not philanthropy

Re: the March 7 "Arizona Tax Credits"
As a retired teacher, I am troubled by the ideas behind Arizona Tax Credits. People in lower socio-economic groups cannot use this 100% tax deduction. Affluent Arizonans can get all of their donated money back and are treated like philanthropists.
Where "charitable" giving is concerned let us give from our own hearts and out of our own pockets. Urge our elected representatives to make good decisions about where to spend tax money, with input of course from the electorate. Instead of spending our tax dollars on private, parochial and charter schools, let's improve Arizona's public education system. Preschool education should be available free, and we need a properly structured K-12 system to ensure that high school graduates have the knowledge and skills necessary for a decent wage job, or good preparation for professional training in college.
Check the Internet and see Arizona close to the bottom of tables showing educational achievement and state spending on education.
Margaret Goonan
Midtown
