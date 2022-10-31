 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A & B Towing

Regarding your 9/11/22 article on the illegal towing done by A & B Towing, I was shocked to hear how Tucson car owners are being ripped off. To hear they are towing vehicles that are legally parked, and then refusing to give the cars back until they get money (which the article pointed out is illegal) is totally disgusting. I guess my question would be why hasn't this company been shut town by the city? I was also shocked to read that Arizona has less stringent laws than 5 surrounding states. It seems this is an issue that should be addressed by the state of Arizona. If nothing else, if A & B Towing is illegally towing vehicles not parked illegally, what they are doing is nothing short of auto theft, and they should therefore be charged as such.

John Kaufman

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

