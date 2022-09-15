Letter: A & B Towing

Good afternoon:
I just read the article from Carol Ann Alaimo about A & B Towing. Bravo! This is exactly the kind of reporting of local issues which are invaluable to our community. Of course, COVID, the war in Ukraine, the economy, etc are all very important issues we all need to be aware of to make intelligent decisions. But accurate, unbiased reporting of local issues will only serve to improve our community. Thank you again!
Lourdes Molina
South side
