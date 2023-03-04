When you read about the bad derailment in Ohio, and subsequent hazmat spill, do you tell yourself that couldn't happen here? Think again. All Class 1 railroads have very similar operating methods and conditions. They have doubled or tripled the size of their trains recently, and what seems to be counterintuitive, they are also all trying to reduce crew size to one.

There are wayside detectors about every 10 miles that warn the crews of defects. In the Ohio derailment, that train was getting an alert of a defect as it was passing the detector but couldn't stop in time.

On a train with two crew members, their duties include looking back on their side of the train for defects, to hopefully find one between detectors.

The next time you think about a three mile train coming through Tucson, imagine it having just the engineer aboard, looking back at one side of the train.

Those same chemicals come through Tucson and Southern Arizona

Jon Hurst

Northeast side