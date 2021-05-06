Letter: A Balanced Approach

The “offender is also a victim” and the “rehab for everyone” philosophies became popular in the early 1960s. The “offender is also a victim” philosophy recognized the individual as a product of a bad environment – bad neighborhoods, unemployment, substance abuse, poor education and gang involvement. At the time, the focus of the criminal justice system was to “lock the door and throw away the key”. The “offender is also a victim” philosophy recognized the individual could be a good person, just caught up in bad circumstances.
Many began to recognize the need to prevent crime through prevention techniques. Others recognized the core reasons for crime also had to be addressed – drug addiction, poverty, homelessness, mental illness, etc. A reader recognized three TPD officers was not enough, which is why they work with community agencies to help those in need (Memphis and Baltimore models). This is known as a balanced approach to criminal justice.
While more should be done, TPD is taking the right approach.
Ray Bynum, Ed.D.
Northwest side
