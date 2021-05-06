 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Balanced Approach
View Comments

Letter: A Balanced Approach

  • Comments

The “offender is also a victim” and the “rehab for everyone” philosophies became popular in the early 1960s. The “offender is also a victim” philosophy recognized the individual as a product of a bad environment – bad neighborhoods, unemployment, substance abuse, poor education and gang involvement. At the time, the focus of the criminal justice system was to “lock the door and throw away the key”. The “offender is also a victim” philosophy recognized the individual could be a good person, just caught up in bad circumstances.

Many began to recognize the need to prevent crime through prevention techniques. Others recognized the core reasons for crime also had to be addressed – drug addiction, poverty, homelessness, mental illness, etc. A reader recognized three TPD officers was not enough, which is why they work with community agencies to help those in need (Memphis and Baltimore models). This is known as a balanced approach to criminal justice.

While more should be done, TPD is taking the right approach.

Ray Bynum, Ed.D.

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Local-issues

Letter: Not on our dime!

Like David Fitzsimmons, I too lived through the interesting times of Ev Mecham as Governor of the state! We were happy to see Ev vanish into t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News