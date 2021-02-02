 Skip to main content
Letter: A Banner Day
Letter: A Banner Day

Wednesday my family got our first COVID-19 vaccine at the Banner Kino site. I cannot say enough good things about the terrific job that has been done to make sure everything is expertly set up to run efficiently & smoothly, from the well-marked driving routes to the check-in to the administration of the vaccine. But the real stars of the operation are the people - the polite and helpful ones who direct the traffic and answer questions, to all the beautiful angel heroes (men & women) who helped us fill out forms, explained the procedures, and very professionally & painlessly gave the shots. All this while braving the cold & wind that morning. Their kindness and thoughtfulness are unparalleled and oh so much appreciated. A thousand thanks to you all!

Klara Cserny

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

