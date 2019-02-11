Increase tobacco and cigarette prices with a $3 tax to enrich children's education? Let's consider who the money would come from. Smokers, in general are less educated, and have lower incomes. And research shows us that over 50 percent of cigarettes are smoked by people with a mental health diagnosis or substance abuse disorders.
I guess I could agree with the proposal, but let's divert some of that money to help people stop smoking. The American Cancer Society's Fresh Start Program has been about the most successful cessation program. As an instructor/trainer I recommend money raised from "smokers" be used to help people stop. It's not an easy task.
Brian Dean
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.