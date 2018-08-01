Re: the Aug. 1 column "Global shift, our poor recycling habits are about to cost us."
Dear Mr. Steller,
Sticking your nose and hands in folks blue trash bins on the street? I have a better idea. How about printing in LARGE type which items are legal and which throw away items are not legal, in YOUR column. Once each week for several periods [monthly] should do the trick. Beats your time on my street peeking into my recycle materials.
Seldom, if ever, do I see a list of items provided to we Tucson residents upon which to refer. And btw, I have lived in Tucson for 20 years. Try it, we will read, heed and listen if given a chance to do the right thing. Beats those trips to our street side.
Tom Howard
East side
