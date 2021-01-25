Letter: A Better Use of Tax Dollars

Tax cuts? No. Personally, I think public schools are the best investments we can make for the future. Unfortunately, we have allowed them to be undervalued and underfunded. We should devote more resources (money) to the schools: more teachers, pay them much more, make sure the physical plant is conducive to contemporary learning. Invest in the kids of today; make sure they can read, write, and do math – make schools a place of learning where students are introduced to music, civics, art, literature, history, and sport, trade, and technology. Educate the child for the future and instill them with a sense of place and culture.
Let us be sophisticated, cosmopolitan, catholic (small c), as well as parochial to suit the community. Let us develop a curriculum that exposes students to the country’s western heritage while exploring how it has changed as new cultural influences are recognized.
This is a worthy use of our tax dollars; don’t cut a cent in taxes until our schools are stellar.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
