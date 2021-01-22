 Skip to main content
Letter: A BETTER VOTER FRAUD REFORM
People like State Rep. Kevin Payne and any other aspiring individual must submit to a psychiatric evaluation before they can gather signatures for a petition for elective office. This would eliminate many misfits.

Of course anyone can find “irregularities” in mail in ballots. Steven Hawking would have great difficulty signing his name as would thousands of others on both sides of the aisle. A paid for Republican Notary is not the answer.

Dennis Rezabek

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

