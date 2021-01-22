Letter: A BETTER VOTER FRAUD REFORM

People like State Rep. Kevin Payne and any other aspiring individual must submit to a psychiatric evaluation before they can gather signatures for a petition for elective office. This would eliminate many misfits.
Of course anyone can find “irregularities” in mail in ballots. Steven Hawking would have great difficulty signing his name as would thousands of others on both sides of the aisle. A paid for Republican Notary is not the answer.
Dennis Rezabek
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.