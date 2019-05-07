Re: the May 2 article "A better way to move cars - let computers adjust lights."
Having driven on Tucson streets for over 45 years, I laud Dave Bilgray's editorial regarding the use of computers to adjust traffic lights. Instead of widening roads and adding lanes, computers would be used to monitor traffic needs. Let's do it! And let's do it now instead of waiting another 20 years.
I would also like to see useless, traffic-delaying traffic lights be eliminated along with right turn only signs installed. People would then have to make U-turns instead of risking accidents by making left turns.
Let's also encourage "slower traffic keep right" along with learning the rules of the road, and using common sense and courtesy instead of our cell phones. Computers just might work!
Gerry Hicks
Southwest side
