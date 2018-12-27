Most Americans should agree that we would be a less divisive
country right now if someone other than the most dissentious,
megalomaniacal person to ever hold the office of president were in the Oval Office; a person who has extrapolated, that his “gut” is better than all the brains in the world. His aim? To destabilize our institutional norms for a strong democracy. Everyone should be alarmed.
In a utopian world, we would see an increased quest for better lives and a more perfect world, which has been a primary driving force in the progress of the human race, until now; where quality of life for each upcoming generation, men and women, black and white and all colors in-between, improve, as time goes on. Maybe someday?
Measures have already been developed regarding health,
mobility, wealth, leisure time, life expectancy and so on.
Yet we probably all feel some aspects of life could be better, here and in many countries where the quality of life has deteriorated in recent years due to despair. So, despite some ‘progress,’ we continue to dream and hope for a better future, just as we have for centuries. This will come through true education.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.