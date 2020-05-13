Letter: A big "thank you" from David Fitzssimmons ??
Letter: A big "thank you" from David Fitzssimmons ??

David Fitzsimmons column on Saturday May 9th started out well I thought, he seemed very appreciate of subscribers sticking with the paper and supporting local journalism and investigative reporting. But then midway through he went on a personal rant against other media outlets he deems are biased. It was not hard to notice he left out the NY Times, Washington Post, MSNBC and CNN. One would have to have been in a coma the last few years not to realize those outlets are left wing in their reporting. It seemed as if he was reading from a DNC talking points memo. His "thank you" was ruined and obviously insincere to anyone who watches or reads news he deems "hyper partisan propaganda". Like the garbage MSNBC puts out isn't! With elitist self righteous writers like this on your staff, it's no small wonder my house is the last one left on my block that the carrier drops a paper off to every morning. My neighbors must be onto something...

Paul Neville

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

