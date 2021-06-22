Letter: A Borderland Massacre

The June 19 Opinion Article by Fitzsimmons, "We have our shame: 136 Apache in 1871" is spot on. History in America is steeped in racism and bigotry to justify the atrocities committed by the white man. For those not familiar with the event at Aravaipa Canyon (as written in Fitz' article) and the history of the period which led to the Apache massacre, I recommend reading "Shadows at Dawn" - A Borderland Massacre and the Violence of History, by Kent Jacoby.
E. T. Saccani
Foothills
