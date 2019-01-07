There recently appeared in this space a letter from a reader who opined that a wall separating California from Arizona would be much more effective at maintaining the Arizona lifestyle than a southern wall. At first I laughed at this quite humorous idea, then I saw the spot-on logic.
I recently wrote Star columnist Tim Steller on his take on why road bond issues fail in Pima County. Rather than citizens not caring about road conditions, I think it is a combination of not trusting the supervisors, and flat out not wanting to spend the money.
How does this apply to the wall? Where I come from in the Bay Area, virtually every request for money passes! The cost of a fancy coffee per day, 100 here, 200 there, an increase in the gas tax, no problem (regular is now slightly over a buck a gallon more there than on Valencia). We are coming. The wall may be a good idea!
Bill Wolff
Green Valley
