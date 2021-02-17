Letter: A Call To Action on The Border Wall: Breaking Down Barriers to Support Biodiversity

Part of Trump’s border wall cuts through Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. Said wall bisects habitat for nearly 100 Threatened or Endangered species in 5 biodiversity hotspots.
Now that the Biden administration is in power, there is ample opportunity to undo the negative legacy of the border wall. While some important steps have been taken we call on Arizona’s members of Congress to do the following.
1. Rescind waivers that fund the wall in Congress.
2. Turn off lights that are disruptive for biodiversity.
3. Open the gates to mitigate monsoon flooding and allow wildlife to pass through.
4. Listen to border communities who have been largely ignored and whose livelihoods have been threatened by the previous administration.
This is a time to remove barriers that have kept us divided both metaphorical and physical. We urge readers to call their representatives and voice their concerns about these four action items.
Caitlin Hawley and Olivia Davis PhD students at ASU
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.