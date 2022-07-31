Letter: A Call to Grandparents

A few days ago I got a call from my grandson. He told me that he was going to take a class in algebra this year and needed a little help with reviewing the concepts. Since I am going on 75, it has been a few years since my high school freshman algebra class, but I was game for dusting off the old math brain and having a go at it. Let me tell you, it has been so much fun. A call to all the grandparents out there to get involved. There are many children in Tucson who need help with reading, writing and arithmetic. We have a lot of knowledge to share. It is a great way to keep our brain cells active and have some fun at the same time. I hope my grandson continues to ask for my help with both algebra and geometry concepts, but please, don’t ask me about trig . . .