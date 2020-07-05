Letter: A caring company
Letter: A caring company

Here's a shout-out to Arizona Pest Control. In scheduling our annual termite inspection, I asked if their representative could wear a mask, since we have two immune-compromised people in our household. Not only was Jeff wearing a mask when he came today, he offered to skip the inside portion of our inspection this time. This was the first time that any service provider has done more than shrug at our coronavirus concerns. We've seen service people refuse to wear masks, request to use our bathroom, get up in our faces, look at me like I'm being ridiculous, etc. I almost cried today at Jeff's kindness and consideration. I want everyone to understand that this virus could be a life-or-death matter for some of us! Thank you for listening.

Laurie Chase

Midtown

