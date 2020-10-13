Letter: A Chance for Real Change in the Arizona Legislature

LD 11, which spreads from Oro Valley to Maricopa, has more registered Republicans than Democrats. Probably because it has been a “safe” Republican District, its current representatives are right-wing idealogues who did not even bother to show up for the Clean Election debates.* Sen. Vince Leach regularly posts debunked QAnon conspiracy theories. Rep. Mark Finchem is a member of the Oath Keepers, an anti-government “militia” movement. Rep. Bret Roberts rails against efforts to slow the spread of COVID. This year, independent voters, Democrats, and Republicans who do not embrace extremism, have an opportunity to elect JoAnna Mendoza—a military veteran who grew up in Eloy— to the Arizona Senate. Felipe Perez—a native Arizonan who put himself through medical school and works at El Rio Clinic—is the only Democrat running for the Arizona House in LD11. Both will focus on the needs of LD 11’s citizens, not right- wing conspiracy theories. Vote blue and remember to only cast one vote for Dr. Perez for the House!
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!