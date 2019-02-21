To all the letter writers sticking up for "Non Sequitur" cartoonist Wiley Miller, and his use of the “F-word" followed by the name "Trump" in a recent cartoon, and your displeasure that the Star intends to remove the comic strip from the paper: What if it were the name "Obama" that followed the F-word? Would you still feel so strongly about not wanting the strip removed? Read the statement again with the change in names and — be honest — would you still champion that the cartoon not be cancelled?
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
