Letter: A Child's Triumph With Books
Letter: A Child's Triumph With Books

The small voice called, “brown…five…silly…blue…Mom,” as Alicia (not her real name) used the magnifying glass to find familiar words in a book that she’d said was too hard to read. I kept track as she read, counting out loud, “12…21…43…eighty-two words, Wow!” I said. “I bet you can read that book now—you’re a super reader!”

So she did.

Best of all, the book was a free book that Literacy Connects Reading Seed provides each student each week, so Alicia got to take it with her. Alicia didn’t just walk back to her classroom after our session, she put her elbows out and strutted with well-earned pride!

I get to witness triumphs like Alicia’s every week as a Literacy Connects Reading Seed volunteer. Triumphs where courage overcomes self-doubt and support overcomes fear of failure. It’s an opportunity for which I’m grateful—one in which to learn from young people while encouraging their gifts.

CHUCK BARRETT

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

