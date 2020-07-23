Letter: A citizens safety concerns
Letter: A citizens safety concerns

I believe the defunding of the police would be an extremely bad idea. Who will protect the general population? The people who live their day to day lives in Tucson. If you defund the police you might as well leave the businesses open at night to save the broken glass. Because people will take advantage of a situation left before them. We need to protect the good people of Tucson and support our police who live and work here.

Roger Schenk

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

