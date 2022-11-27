Letter: A Close Call for Arizona

To the Editor,

As the dust finally settles on election season here in Arizona, many are moving on. But in the interest of future elections – and the future of our state – it’s worth noting how bleak our outlook could have been. If Kari Lake got her way, Arizona may become everyone’s favorite state to fly over.

Lake’s comments “daring” the NFL to move the Super Bowl from Arizona were no joke. Restaurants, hotels, transportation professionals all stand to receive a significant financial boost around the game, right when we need it most.

Her inflammatory politics are downright bad for business. But she’s not alone in the AZ GOP, as AG Brnovich has done his best to scare off tech investments in our state over the years by manufacturing frivolous lawsuits against technology companies.

Arizona has made one thing clear: we want to see our leaders deliver real change that uplifts our entire state, and not their political profile.

Sincerely,

Seth Chalmers

West side