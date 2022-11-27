 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A Close Call for Arizona

  • Comments

To the Editor,

As the dust finally settles on election season here in Arizona, many are moving on. But in the interest of future elections – and the future of our state – it’s worth noting how bleak our outlook could have been. If Kari Lake got her way, Arizona may become everyone’s favorite state to fly over.

Lake’s comments “daring” the NFL to move the Super Bowl from Arizona were no joke. Restaurants, hotels, transportation professionals all stand to receive a significant financial boost around the game, right when we need it most.

Her inflammatory politics are downright bad for business. But she’s not alone in the AZ GOP, as AG Brnovich has done his best to scare off tech investments in our state over the years by manufacturing frivolous lawsuits against technology companies.

Arizona has made one thing clear: we want to see our leaders deliver real change that uplifts our entire state, and not their political profile.

People are also reading…

Sincerely,

Seth Chalmers

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Kari Lake Finally Correct!

“Arizonan’s Know BS when they see it” was Kari Lakes’s verbal response to the Associated Press election call of Lake’s defeat for Arizona gove…

Letter: Adieu to Lake

After losing the Governor's Race to Katie Hobbs, Trump Mini-Me, Kari Lake stated "Arizonans know B.S. when they see it". Kari Lake is finally …

Letter: Lethargic Vote Count

Population of Florida is 22 million. Population of Arizona 7.25 million. They have completed the vote count in less than a day and we are stil…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News