 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A coherent examination of the Arizona Ballot Measures

  • Comments

Re: the Sept. 20 article "AZ voters to decide these ballot measures."

The September 20, 2022 issue of the Arizona Daily Star has provided us voters a concise and coherent examination of the ten ballot measures that will be on our November ballots. The breakdown is contained in the Tucson Region Section pages B-1 & B-3. I would encourage every person to carefully read what the proposition will do and who supports and who is against. The Republican nominee for governor is the featured extremist that would further take away or limit many of the rights that we Arizonans enjoy. Those rights have been enshrined in our constitution through the initiative process.

My votes will be as follows: 103-No, 129-No, 130-Yes, 131-No, 132-No, 209-Yes, 211-Yes, 308-Yes, 309-No, 310-Yes

We can use our voices to help ensure that our State respects the will of the majority and not the few.

People are also reading…

James Robinett

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: Debate

I think Katie Hobbs is smart to not “debate” Kari Lake. As the old saying goes: “Never Wrestle with a Pig. You Both Get Dirty and the Pig Likes It.”

Letter: When a poll is not a poll

On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Amer…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News