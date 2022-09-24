Letter: A coherent examination of the Arizona Ballot Measures

The September 20, 2022 issue of the Arizona Daily Star has provided us voters a concise and coherent examination of the ten ballot measures that will be on our November ballots. The breakdown is contained in the Tucson Region Section pages B-1 & B-3. I would encourage every person to carefully read what the proposition will do and who supports and who is against. The Republican nominee for governor is the featured extremist that would further take away or limit many of the rights that we Arizonans enjoy. Those rights have been enshrined in our constitution through the initiative process.