Letter: A compromise is obvious

The zoo tries to paint Save the Heart of Reid Park ( I am a member ) as being opposed to Zoo expansion. We just want to save this wonderful place for the public. The Zoo did no real public outreach or there would have been many objections at the time and plans would have changed.
The zoo decided it could use public money to take public land for itself. They had political connections that almost let them get aeay with it.
Thak you Mayor Romero for standing up for the public. You have restored my faith in government. The obvious answer is to build somewhere else.
Robert McNeil
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.