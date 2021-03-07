 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A compromise is obvious
View Comments

Letter: A compromise is obvious

  • Comments

The zoo tries to paint Save the Heart of Reid Park ( I am a member ) as being opposed to Zoo expansion. We just want to save this wonderful place for the public. The Zoo did no real public outreach or there would have been many objections at the time and plans would have changed.

The zoo decided it could use public money to take public land for itself. They had political connections that almost let them get aeay with it.

Thak you Mayor Romero for standing up for the public. You have restored my faith in government. The obvious answer is to build somewhere else.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: I'm insulted

Two writers in the March 3rd Star complained about Arizona trying to straighten out this voting mess. One complains he’s too old and can’t fin…

Local-issues

Letter: Viva Romero!

I read with elation that the recall effort for Mayor Regina Romero has failed. From everything I have heard & read about her, she is a goo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News