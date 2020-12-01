 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Contradiction
View Comments

Letter: A Contradiction

At the same time that Chuck Huckleberry is restricting access to county offices and facilities, the Pima County Public Library is opening their facilities to more visitors. Until recently the library buildings were only open to those who wished to work on the computers, make copies or fax something. Materials on hold could be picked up curbside or at a table located outside the building. While curbside pick up is still an option, now one has to enter the building to pick up held items if they do not want to or are not able to use the curbside option. As someone who is in the high risk category, I feel that going into the library increases the risk of exposure to Covid. With the numbers of Covid cases increasing daily, I feel that the library should not be loosening its policy regarding use of it's facilities.

Martin Greene

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Election

County Supervisor Steve Christy has voted to disenfranchise the voters of Pima County. He clearly has no idea of the weeks and weeks of testin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News