Letter: A Contradiction

At the same time that Chuck Huckleberry is restricting access to county offices and facilities, the Pima County Public Library is opening their facilities to more visitors. Until recently the library buildings were only open to those who wished to work on the computers, make copies or fax something. Materials on hold could be picked up curbside or at a table located outside the building. While curbside pick up is still an option, now one has to enter the building to pick up held items if they do not want to or are not able to use the curbside option. As someone who is in the high risk category, I feel that going into the library increases the risk of exposure to Covid. With the numbers of Covid cases increasing daily, I feel that the library should not be loosening its policy regarding use of it's facilities.
Martin Greene
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
