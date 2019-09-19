Re: the September 14 article "ARIZONA DAILY STAR EDITORIAL

TUSD sex-ed critics hide behind 'culture' to deny other voices."

I applaud the no nonsense opinion of the editorial board on Sept. 15. Using culture, whether it be Hispanic or religious, to justify your intolerance of other fellow humans is totally unacceptable in a pluralistic society such as ours. If that is your culture, then it is a culture of intolerance. Is that the message you wish to teach your children?

Gene Twaronite

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

