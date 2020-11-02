Letter: a curious marriage

Colonel McSally, on a short track to earn General's stars was quietly ousted from the US Air Force after suing her then boss, Donald Rumsfeld., because she couldn't or wouldn't abide by Saudi Arabian conventions of dress for women when she was stationed in Saudi Arabia. She won that case and was shortly there after allowed to resign her commission and has since learned to kiss up to her more recent boss, The Donald..
Her marriage to a fellow Air Force Colonel in Tucson when they both were at DM was, within two years., annulled in Nogales, a city in a county that keeps those records very secret. Not a divorce, annulled. Pima County's records are open for public perusal. Something a bit quirky there...
I know people have a right to a private life, but one gives much of that up when one seeks public office.
McSally doesn't deserve your vote. She didn't get mine and I hope you consider not giving her yours'
HAL BARDACH
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
