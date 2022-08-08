Letter: A Day at the Polls

I love Tim Stellar, but today's (Aug. 3) article on voting day got it wrong. As a poll worker, I arrived at Rio Vista Elementary at 5am and left after 9pm. It was exhausting and rewarding. Sixteen of us sat side by side with a member of the opposite party to examine identifications, print ballots, and assist voters through the new voting procedures. A "festival of democracy" rang out happily in the school's gymnasium. Our head inspector Tom, wearing his signature flag shirt, has been working the polls for over 30 years, and guided us cheerfully through a day of democracy. I chatted and joked with hundreds of people, all parties, and everyone was kind and appreciative. No fights, no accusations, no arguments. I am a staunch partisan, and surprised myself at how much I liked everyone. Not democrats, or Republicans, just American citizens, doing their civic duty. Everyone was so nice.