Letter: A debate with guard rails

Why are we all just standing by and letting Katie Hobbs be pilloried as a coward for opting out of the debate with her rival for the governorship? Why are we not putting the onus where it belongs—squarely on the head of Kari Lake, a brazen cult follower of Donald Trump, who hasn’t even bothered to pretend she is going to debate in good faith?

Better yet, why don’t the organizers of the debate deny Lake the privilege of participating untll she either admits the election was not stolen from Trump or produces the evidence she claims to have that proves it was? If they make that a condition, I guarantee Keri Lake will drop her demands to force Hobbs into a debate where Katie is the only one constrained by decency and respect for the truth.

Ann Shoben

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

