 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A decade without a pay raise

  • Comments

A lot of things have changed over the past ten years. Arizona’s population increased by 12%, taxes steadily increased, students attending public schools and taxpayers paying for them increased, and the cost of living increased. What has not increased in all these years is funding for our public schools. They and their staff have not had a pay raise in a decade.

In 2012, the year the voucher system began, Arizona ranked 26th in the nation in funding for public K-12 schools at $8,388 per pupil. In 2022, Arizona ranks 49th in the funding for public schools at $8,770 per pupil, far below the $10,824 per pupil they should have received based on the cost-of-living index alone.

Adding insult to injury, our public schools are now facing an additional massive $1 billion cut this year.

Save our Schools volunteers are circulating petitions to prevent that from happening. Please look for them and take a moment to sign their petition.

People are also reading…

Tina Whitley

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election deniers

I keep waiting for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to question the results of the last election. Of course, they support Trump, a chronic liar comp…

Letter: climate change

The hard-nosed climate professors and Science Moms can probably manage if food and fuel prices triple, but most Arizonans can’t. Energy povert…

Letter: Sinema vs. Lake

Well, Arizona’s reigning prom queen, Kyrsten, now has a contender, Kari. The prom queen is undeniably pretty, has a huge ego, and, according t…

Letter: Vouchers

Gov. Ducey braggs that after 8 years of effort he has succeeeded in diverting more money from public schools into his voucher program for the …

Letter: Let's try something new

In light of recent news regarding all the various petitions and laws that are being argued in court I have a seemingly radical suggestion for …

Letter: Vouchers Explained

Arizona now has the most progressive taxpayer-funded school voucher program in the country providing over $6,500/yr to all 1.1 million Arizona…

Letter: Migrants and the wall

And yet another article, August 21, saying that border walls are ineffective. Several articles  have made this point. But let's look at how th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News