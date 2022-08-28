Letter: A decade without a pay raise

A lot of things have changed over the past ten years. Arizona’s population increased by 12%, taxes steadily increased, students attending public schools and taxpayers paying for them increased, and the cost of living increased. What has not increased in all these years is funding for our public schools. They and their staff have not had a pay raise in a decade.

In 2012, the year the voucher system began, Arizona ranked 26th in the nation in funding for public K-12 schools at $8,388 per pupil. In 2022, Arizona ranks 49th in the funding for public schools at $8,770 per pupil, far below the $10,824 per pupil they should have received based on the cost-of-living index alone.

Adding insult to injury, our public schools are now facing an additional massive $1 billion cut this year.

Save our Schools volunteers are circulating petitions to prevent that from happening. Please look for them and take a moment to sign their petition.

Tina Whitley

Northeast side