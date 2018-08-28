Re: the Aug. 26 guest column "End donations to Catholic Church to force changes."
I can agree with and understand all of the author's points. I, however feel that there is a misunderstanding with the concept of tithing. In the basic concept, tithing is the giving of 10 percent of ones increase (income). Everything else falls under offerings and donations. Tithing is not between a person and the Church, it is between a person and God.
It does not matter what church of faith one belongs to, the faith required to tithe is the same. Faith is presented to God in tithing and the windows of heaven are opened. Does any christian not want that blessing? It is not an easy thing to do, especially if it doesn't work out on paper. That is where the faith comes in. I would encourage all to not let the blessings of tithing go by the wayside. I have tested it and know it works.
Jerry Ferguson
East side
