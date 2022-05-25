Letter: a different world

I can only echo Paul Simon's memories of growing up in Pittsburgh. My neighborhood was filled with kids and we played outdoors or travelled freely throughout the city. I remember taking the 73 streetcar on my own numerous times down to the Carnegie Museum on Saturdays then walking across the plaza to Forbes Field to watch Roberto Clemente perform his magic on the baseball diamond. On many days when I walked home from school, I would be greeted with a friendly hello by televisions's Mr. Rogers who lived a block away. We live in a much different world today sadly.