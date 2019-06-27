With its proposed Avra Valley bypass, ADOT is working hard to render itself irrelevant by relying too heavily on its growth-machine backers, thumbing its nose at the public, and ignoring the alarm signals coming from nature. This head-in-the-sand behavior is inappropriate for a large public-serving institution. More and more of the world, especially young people who will have to live the future we've created, realize that our prescriptions for the economy and the environment have led us into a trap. There are imperatives of climate, water, food, and energy that big-highway-building seeks to ignore. ADOT barely mentions climate change and water supply - if we are so concerned with "our vision for the future” let’s look forward in our planning not back to the 1950’s.
Kathy Phelan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.