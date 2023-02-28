Jake Hoffman must be removed immediately as chair of the Governor's Nominations Committee.

He has no credibility as a man of integrity: he was one of the AZ “fake electors” attempting to overthrow the 2020 election, and has refused to admit it or take any responsibility for his actions.

He seems unable to treat Governor Hobbs’ nominees (and his fellow committee members) with any kind of respect, dignity or fairness.

Senate president Petersen must remove Mr. Hoffman immediately, and replace him with someone who will treat the office of chairperson with the integrity, courtesy and dignity it requires, and who will give the same to the nominees who come before the committee.

Mr. Hoffman is an utter disgrace to his position.

Jennifer Dawson

Midtown