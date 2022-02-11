 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A Double Standard in Coaching
Letter: A Double Standard in Coaching

Arizona’s women basketball coach Adia Barnes was recently reprimanded for a middle finger gesture. She later issued a sincere apology.

Let’s go back to January, 2016 when Sean Miller publicly ripped into student athlete Kaleb Tarczewski during a game. Miller’s

behavior was totally inappropriate and the words he screamed at Tarczewski were disgusting and vile.

I never heard a reprimand for the incident and never an apology from Miller. In fact sports writer Greg Hansen asked him about the incident days later. All Hansen got was a dirty look and a snide comment.

Adia Barnes used a finger gesture toward an adult. This was totally wrong by Barnes. She admitted her mistake and apologized. Miller’s behavior and words towards a young adult were much worse and I never saw it addressed in public. No apology ever by Miller.

Let’s do a better job of treat all equally.

Mark Campbell

Amado

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

