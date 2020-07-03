Letter: A Fallacious Belief

Re: the June 29 letter "City Hall banner is not inclusive."
After all the horrific, unjust deaths of "certain people" over the past several weeks and indeed throughout our history, I'm at a loss to understand the writer's comment that displaying a BLACK LIVES MATTER banner in Tucson's City Hall is "such a divisive display." It's an erroneous assumption to conclude that a Black Lives Matter Banner means that other lives don't matter. However, the writer is correct: "Black Lives Matter" banner's convey recognition for our fellow man."
Sandra Rees
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
