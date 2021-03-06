Letter: A fantastic partner with UA School of Veterinary Medicine

For those who may not know, Reid Park Zoo is one of several important community partners with the UA’s new Veterinary Medicine program, providing rare internship opportunities for students pursuing zoo veterinarian careers--a field expected to grow 19% within the next 5 years. Vet technician careers are expected to grow 16% in that time. Internship at RPZ’s new Animal Health Center, a 11,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility, will provide tremendous opportunities for students to train in whole-life animal care of wild animals with the zoo’s exceptional veterinary team, something most vet schools cannot provide. This program will also support the zoo’s STEM outreach to local school children who will be able to learn and observe this care from the center’s on-site classroom. What a wonderful contribution the zoo can make to our community, to academia, and to members of this worthy profession--just one of the reasons I support Reid Park Zoo’s master plan and expansion.
Terrie Thompson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.