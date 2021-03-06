 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A fantastic partner with UA School of Veterinary Medicine
View Comments

Letter: A fantastic partner with UA School of Veterinary Medicine

  • Comments

For those who may not know, Reid Park Zoo is one of several important community partners with the UA’s new Veterinary Medicine program, providing rare internship opportunities for students pursuing zoo veterinarian careers--a field expected to grow 19% within the next 5 years. Vet technician careers are expected to grow 16% in that time. Internship at RPZ’s new Animal Health Center, a 11,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility, will provide tremendous opportunities for students to train in whole-life animal care of wild animals with the zoo’s exceptional veterinary team, something most vet schools cannot provide. This program will also support the zoo’s STEM outreach to local school children who will be able to learn and observe this care from the center’s on-site classroom. What a wonderful contribution the zoo can make to our community, to academia, and to members of this worthy profession--just one of the reasons I support Reid Park Zoo’s master plan and expansion.

Terrie Thompson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: I'm insulted

Two writers in the March 3rd Star complained about Arizona trying to straighten out this voting mess. One complains he’s too old and can’t fin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News