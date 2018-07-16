Fifteen years. That's how long our family has been shopping the the Albertsons on 22nd and Wilmot Road. Our sons (both now grown) worked there as baggers, cashiers and in the deli during high school. We know pretty much every one there and were greeted as friends and family whenever we shopped.
Thanksgivings will be especially hard this year, this was always our go-to store for the holidays and any last minute shopping that needed to be done.
We were there after they closed off the bakery, produce and meat departments. Last Sunday, for the 50% off sale, my wife had tears in her eyes, we almost couldn't finish. It's too sad. There is no going back again.
Mike Collins
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.