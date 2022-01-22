Letter: A Farewell To Arms - Stop More Guns in School

My precious college student child might be surrounded by guns at school? I can't allow that, and I won't! And you shouldn't either. We have to stop Senate Bill 1123, which handcuffs school officials by preventing them from prohibiting concealed guns on campus. Guns in schools are an unnecessary and significant threat to the safety of students. Young adults between the ages of 18 - 25 experience a high rate of serious mental illness, and have a greater propensity for engaging in risky, sometimes violent behavior. Don't increase the chances of campus homicides and suicides. Don't let the Republicans make a political statement with your childrens' precious lives by passing this foolish and unnecessary bill, S.B 1123.
Robert Melikian
Oro Valley
