First of all, the blue receptacles are lightweight and a small breeze blows them over. Secondly, when the recycling material is picked up, the top sometimes falls backward and, if it rains, water gets into them. Thirdly, because they are so lightweight, we should put the items in bags with draw strings because when they fall over they let all the paper and stuff blow around. Finally, the receptacles are top heavy and should be weighted at the bottom. These are my complaints.
Judith Hubbard
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.