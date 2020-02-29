Letter: A first for me.
Letter: A first for me.

Well it has finally happened.

I walk on Snyder Road on the far North East side of Tucson many days per week for good aerobic exercise. As I walk, I pick up trash. Empty beer cans, beer bottles, liquor bottles, plastic everything and now a first for me.

I picked up, very carefully using protection for myself, a used SYRINGE. Not more than one mile from Sabino High School.

Shades of what the citizens of San Francisco and Los Angeles put up with on a daily basis. Is this what the citizens of Tucson want to see their city and surrounding area turn into?

Stop the drug culture in Tucson by stopping the illegal drug trade in our town. Protect the citizens of Tucson from becoming like those cities in California.

Think about our children and grandchildren growing up in that kind of environment.

Terry Hlivko

Northeast side

